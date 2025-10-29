St. Paul carport fire: Police investigate possible arson

The Brief St. Paul police are investigating a suspected arson case involving a carport fire. Surveillance video captured the incident, showing alleged suspects near the scene. A similar fire occurred nearby last week, and police are examining possible connections.



St. Paul police are investigating a suspected arson case after a carport and several cars caught fire.

Surveillance video captures possible suspects

What we know:

Surveillance video obtained by FOX 9 shows people walking around the carport just before 5:50 a.m. Moments later, a fire started, destroying at least three cars.

The property manager, Hamadeh Abumayyaleh, described the scene, "It looks like this was a war zone that we're entering."

Abumayyaleh noted that the suspects appeared to have a lookout person with them.

"They were lurking around the last carport, and they had what seemed like a lookout person," he said.

Possible connection to another fire

What they're saying:

Abumayyaleh mentioned a similar incident happened last week, saying, "Just last week, right down the street on Birmingham, there was a garage just like this, set on fire around the same time."

St. Paul police are investigating whether the two cases are connected.

No arrests have been made, and police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if the suspects in the surveillance video are linked to the previous fire or if the same individuals are responsible for both incidents.