River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Winona County, Buffalo County
10
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Houston County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Scott County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Carver County, Houston County, Scott County, Sibley County, La Crosse County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Brown County

St. Paul car crash, fireworks explosion leaves 1 dead

By
Published  July 8, 2024 1:17pm CDT
St. Paul
FOX 9

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a crash that left one man dead after he crashed into a light pole and his car caught fire.

Around 9 p.m. Sunday, St. Paul officers were called to the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Howard Street on the report of a single car crash. When they arrived, police learned the driver had left the road, struck a tree and hit a light pole before coming to a stop. The car then caught on fire. 

According to police, the car contained fireworks that began to explode, making it difficult for anyone to help the driver. 

Police believe that speeding could be a factor in the crash. Authorities are still investigating.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will identify the driver at a later date. 