St. Paul car crash, fireworks explosion leaves 1 dead

St. Paul police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a crash that left one man dead after he crashed into a light pole and his car caught fire.

Around 9 p.m. Sunday, St. Paul officers were called to the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Howard Street on the report of a single car crash. When they arrived, police learned the driver had left the road, struck a tree and hit a light pole before coming to a stop. The car then caught on fire.

According to police, the car contained fireworks that began to explode, making it difficult for anyone to help the driver.

Police believe that speeding could be a factor in the crash. Authorities are still investigating.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will identify the driver at a later date.