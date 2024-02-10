St. Paul police investigating after a body was found along Highway 61

article

A body was found alongside a road in St. Paul Saturday morning, police said.

According to St. Paul police, around 10:45 a.m. an officer was flagged down by a group of people when he was driving on Highway 61 at Point Douglas Road. The group told the officer they were there to memorialize a family member who died in a crash at the spot. Near the memorial, the group found a body in the brush off the road.

The officer then called St. Paul Fire medics to the scene, and they pronounced the man dead, police said.

Law enforcement says St. Paul homicide investigators responded, and the scene was secured.

The circumstances leading to the man's death are currently under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.