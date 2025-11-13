St. Paul assault weapons ban passes, but is unenforceable for now

The Brief On Wednesday, the St. Paul City Council approved an ordinance that would restrict the possession of assault-style weapons, ammunition, ghost guns and binary triggers. Despite its approval, the new measures will be entirely unenforceable under state law. The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus swiftly filed a lawsuit after its passage seeking to challenge its legality.



St. Paul has become the first city in Minnesota to approve a ban on public possession of assault-style weapons, large-capacity magazines and binary triggers – a move that is only symbolic for now, as it’s unenforceable under state law.

What we know:

On Wednesday, all seven city council members approved the new ordinance that is expected to be signed by Mayor Melvin Carter.

Its passage would make it a misdemeanor to publicly possess an assault-style firearm as defined in state law, such as an AR-15. It would also be a misdemeanor to have magazines containing 20 or more rounds, and to possess a binary trigger. Guns without serial numbers – commonly referred to as "ghost guns" – would also be outlawed.

However, none of the new rules can actually take effect until the state’s preemption law is lifted – a move that is unlikely to happen this legislative session. Minnesota state law does not currently allow local governments to pass their own gun bans.

In addition to public spaces, it would also be illegal to bring the firearms or ammunition into most city-owned spaces, such as libraries, rec centers, parks or the Como Zoo.

St. Paul is the first in a coalition of 17 Minnesota cities to adopt a gun prevention ordinance.

Minneapolis, Golden Valley, Minnetonka, Richfield, Rochester and several others have reportedly sought to adopt a similar measure.

Lawsuit filed

Soon after its passage, the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus – a prominent gun owners’ rights group – filed a lawsuit seeking to challenge its legality.

The lawsuit, filed in Ramsey County District Court, argues the measure is a "legal gimmick" that creates uncertainty and "goes too far" under a theoretical new law.

A copy of the lawsuit can be found in full below: