St. Michael Cinema discovers massive credit card processing error

The Brief For most of 2024, a St. Michael movie theater failed to collect money for some of the movies it was showing. The error may force the theater to raise prices in the near future. Previous moviegoers now have an opportunity to pay for the movies they did not pay for in 2024.



A technology failure from February through November 2024 is hurting the St. Michael Cinema in a big way.

St. Michael Cinema payment error

The backstory:

Customers were using credit cards to buy tickets online, but the cinema’s credit card processing company failed to settle the transactions.

"It’s a sizable problem and it’s definitely going to take some strategic moves to make sure that we’re okay," St. Michael Cinema Manager Oslos told FOX 9 on Wednesday. "We’ve been working on it for months and we have switched credit card processors several months ago."

St. Michael Cinema says its losses amounted to about half of its ticket sale revenue at the time, and the theater blames the credit card processing company.

"We were able to identify every specific account and every specific transaction," Oslos said.

St. Michael Cinema’s agreement with its card processor shields the processor from liability for the error, so now the theater has started a local campaign asking previous moviegoers to come forward and close their tabs.

Moviegoers offered the opportunity to repay

What you can do:

Anyone who would like to pay what they owe for a movie seen at St. Michael Cinema can click here.