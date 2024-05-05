St. Cloud PD searching for missing teen

St. Cloud police issued an alert on Sunday asking for the public's help in the search for a missing teen girl.

In an alert, issued through the Minnesota BCA, police are asking the public to keep an eye out for 14-year-old Emmarae Gervasi.

Police say she was last seen along the 1700 block of 7th Avenue South in St. Cloud on Friday, May 3. At the time, she was wearing a black tank top and black sweatpants with Betty Boop on the back.

Officers say it is believed she was trying to get a ride to the Twin Cities. It's unclear if she was able to make it out of St. Cloud.

Gervasi is 5-foot-5-inches tall with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 320-251-1200.