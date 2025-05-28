St. Cloud fatal shooting suspect taken into custody in north Minneapolis

The Brief Bernard Bowens, 19, of St. Cloud was taken into custody by authorities in north Minneapolis on May 27 in connection to a fatal shooting in February. On Feb. 2, 2025, around 2:55 a.m., St. Cloud police responded to the 200 block of 2nd St NE to a report of gunshots being fired inside a building. At the scene, they found one 19-year-old man with gunshot wounds in a first-floor apartment hallway, and another 17-year-old man shot in the stairwell between the first and second floors. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other remains in critical condition.



A 19-year-old man from St. Cloud has been taken into custody by authorities in connection to a deadly shooting in February.

St. Cloud shooting suspect arrested

What we know:

The St. Cloud Police Department says that on May 27, 2025, Bernard Bowens, 19, was taken into custody without incident on the 2700 block of North Upton Avenue in Minneapolis.

As part of an effort spanning multiple agencies, he was transported to the Benton County Jail, and is being held on outstanding warrants for second- and third-degree murder, according to authorities.

St. Cloud apartment shooting

The backstory:

On Feb. 2, 2025, around 2:55 a.m., St. Cloud police responded to the 200 block of 2nd Street Northeast to a report of gunshots being fired inside a building.

When officers arrived, they found one man with gunshot wounds in a first-floor apartment hallway, and another man who had also been shot in the stairwell area between the first and second floors.

The 17-year-old found in the stairwell was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 19-year-old found in the hallway was transported to a local hospital and remains in critical condition.

Police believe those involved knew each other, and the incident was not random.

Dig deeper:

On Feb. 4, Olivia Sandra Williams, 19, and Quinton Lynell McNeal, 19, both of St. Cloud, were also arrested in connection to the incident.

What's next:

The investigation remains active, with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) assisting.