St. Cloud Cathedral High School shelters in place after man threatens students
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Cathedral High School in St. Cloud enacted its "shelter-in-place protocol" after two students reported being threatened on Wednesday morning.
Police say they arrested a man nearby and determined he was not armed and could not carry out the threat.
Cathedral High School threat
What we know:
St. Cloud police say they responded to reports of a man who "made comments about shooting" two students outside of Cathedral High School just after 7:45 a.m.
The school then "went into shelter-in-place protocol" in response to the reported threat.
Police report they then arrested a 58-year-old man from St. Cloud without incident.
Officers found he did not have a weapon and believed he did not have the means to carry out the threat, according to a news release from the St. Cloud Police Department.
No injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
Officials have not released any information on what may have led to the confrontation.
The Source: This story used information from the St. Cloud Police Department.