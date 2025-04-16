St. Cloud Cathedral High School shelters in place after man threatens students

article

The Brief Cathedral High School in St. Cloud went into "shelter-in-place protocol" on Wednesday in response to a shooting threat. Two juvenile students were reportedly threatened by a man outside the school. Police arrested a 58-year-old man and determined he was not armed and could not carry out the threat.



Cathedral High School in St. Cloud enacted its "shelter-in-place protocol" after two students reported being threatened on Wednesday morning.

Police say they arrested a man nearby and determined he was not armed and could not carry out the threat.

Cathedral High School threat

What we know:

St. Cloud police say they responded to reports of a man who "made comments about shooting" two students outside of Cathedral High School just after 7:45 a.m.

The school then "went into shelter-in-place protocol" in response to the reported threat.

Police report they then arrested a 58-year-old man from St. Cloud without incident.

Officers found he did not have a weapon and believed he did not have the means to carry out the threat, according to a news release from the St. Cloud Police Department.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released any information on what may have led to the confrontation.