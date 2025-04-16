Expand / Collapse search

St. Cloud Cathedral High School shelters in place after man threatens students

Published  April 16, 2025 5:05pm CDT
St. Cloud
police lights article

Police lights. (FOX 9 / FOX 9)

The Brief

    • Cathedral High School in St. Cloud went into "shelter-in-place protocol" on Wednesday in response to a shooting threat.
    • Two juvenile students were reportedly threatened by a man outside the school.
    • Police arrested a 58-year-old man and determined he was not armed and could not carry out the threat.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Cathedral High School in St. Cloud enacted its "shelter-in-place protocol" after two students reported being threatened on Wednesday morning. 

Police say they arrested a man nearby and determined he was not armed and could not carry out the threat. 

Cathedral High School threat 

What we know:

St. Cloud police say they responded to reports of a man who "made comments about shooting" two students outside of Cathedral High School just after 7:45 a.m. 

The school then "went into shelter-in-place protocol" in response to the reported threat.

Police report they then arrested a 58-year-old man from St. Cloud without incident. 

Officers found he did not have a weapon and believed he did not have the means to carry out the threat, according to a news release from the St. Cloud Police Department. 

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released any information on what may have led to the confrontation. 

The Source: This story used information from the St. Cloud Police Department. 

