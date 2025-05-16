St. Anthony accidental shooting leaves 3-year-old boy shot in the head

article

The Brief A 3-year-old boy in St. Anthony is in the hospital after he was shot in the head on Thursday evening. Police say the accidental shooting happened inside a vehicle in an apartment parking lot. Two adults were near the child when the shooting happened.



St. Anthony police say they are investigating an accidental shooting that left a 3-year-old boy shot in the head on Thursday evening.

St. Anthony shooting investigation

Big picture view:

Officers say they initially responded to a 911 hang-up near Equinox Apartments around 6:40 p.m. on Thursday but couldn't find any evidence of a crime or anyone in distress, despite "commotion" heard during the call that mentioned the need of a hospital.

A local hospital then informed police that a child who had been shot in the head had arrived about half an hour later.

Investigators say they spoke to two adults who were reportedly near the child when the shooting happened and determined it happened inside a vehicle parked at Equinox apartments.

What they're saying:

Police say the victim, a 3-year-old boy, is stable after coming out of surgery on Thursday night.

Investigators believe the boy grabbed a loaded gun that was in the vehicle and accidently shot himself in the head.

Authorities have not yet announced any criminal charges as they are still investigating the incident.