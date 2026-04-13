Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
until MON 8:15 PM CDT, Faribault County, Waseca County, Freeborn County
13
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 7:22 PM CDT until MON 8:15 PM CDT, Steele County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 3:00 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Polk County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Kittson County, Polk County, Kittson County, Kittson County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until MON 8:15 PM CDT, Nobles County, Jackson County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 5:01 PM CDT until MON 11:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 7:45 PM CDT until MON 8:45 PM CDT, Freeborn County, Faribault County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until MON 8:30 PM CDT, Faribault County, Martin County, Blue Earth County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until MON 8:45 PM CDT, Dodge County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 7:42 PM CDT until MON 8:45 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Waseca County
Tornado Watch
from MON 3:13 PM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Houston County, Fillmore County, Olmsted County, Dodge County, Mower County, Winona County, Wabasha County, La Crosse County, Buffalo County
Tornado Watch
from MON 3:11 PM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County, Le Sueur County, Faribault County, Watonwan County, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County, Brown County, Steele County, Freeborn County, Waseca County, Rice County, Martin County, Pepin County, Dunn County, Pierce County, Eau Claire County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Rock County, Jackson County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County

Spring Lake Park Schools hope to resume classes on Wednesday after suspected ransomware attack

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  April 13, 2026 7:43pm CDT
Spring Lake Park
FOX 9

The Brief

    • Spring Lake Park Schools will be closed again on Tuesday after a suspected ransomware attack.
    • The district says it hopes to be able to resume classes on Wednesday.

SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - After a suspected ransomware attack, Spring Lake Park Schools will remain closed again on Tuesday, but officials hope to resume classes on Wednesday.

No classes on Tuesday

What we know:

In an update on Monday, Spring Lake Park school officials said classes would again be canceled on Tuesday due to the tech outage.

The district shared that its team has been working "night and day" since Sunday to get technology systems back online after a cybersecurity incident. The current focus is making sure phones, building security, and other safety operations are fully functional before anyone returns.

What they're saying:

"Before students and staff can return, we need time to test these systems and make sure they are safe and secure," officials wrote. "Because of this, we cannot safely open our buildings yet."

Plans for reopening and adjusted schedules

What's next:

If progress continues as expected, the district plans to resume classes on Wednesday, April 15. The district will provide another update by mid-afternoon Tuesday.

High school sports and activities are still scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, and the district hopes they can continue as planned. However, ACT testing originally set for Tuesday will now happen Tuesday, April 21. MCA testing for the week will also be rescheduled as needed.

Spring Lake ParkTechnology