Spring Lake Park Schools hope to resume classes on Wednesday after suspected ransomware attack

The Brief Spring Lake Park Schools will be closed again on Tuesday after a suspected ransomware attack. The district says it hopes to be able to resume classes on Wednesday.



After a suspected ransomware attack, Spring Lake Park Schools will remain closed again on Tuesday, but officials hope to resume classes on Wednesday.

No classes on Tuesday

What we know:

In an update on Monday, Spring Lake Park school officials said classes would again be canceled on Tuesday due to the tech outage.

The district shared that its team has been working "night and day" since Sunday to get technology systems back online after a cybersecurity incident. The current focus is making sure phones, building security, and other safety operations are fully functional before anyone returns.

What they're saying:

"Before students and staff can return, we need time to test these systems and make sure they are safe and secure," officials wrote. "Because of this, we cannot safely open our buildings yet."

Plans for reopening and adjusted schedules

What's next:

If progress continues as expected, the district plans to resume classes on Wednesday, April 15. The district will provide another update by mid-afternoon Tuesday.

High school sports and activities are still scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, and the district hopes they can continue as planned. However, ACT testing originally set for Tuesday will now happen Tuesday, April 21. MCA testing for the week will also be rescheduled as needed.