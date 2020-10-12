Split Minnesota lawmakers let Walz coronavirus powers continue

article

Minnesota lawmakers' debate over Gov. Tim Walz's emergency powers took a twist Monday when a Republican state representative took off her mask during a lengthy speech on the House floor.

The Democratic-controlled House voted 69-64 to block a vote on Walz's powers, allowing him to keep his authority for another 30 days. The Republican-led Senate voted to strip Walz of his powers earlier in the day, but doing so requires votes in both chambers.

State Rep. Mary Franson, R-Alexandria, started her House floor speech wearing her mask below her nose before saying she "can’t really talk with it on. My anxiety is getting to me over the whole situation." Franson took off her mask, saying she wasn't endangering anyone.

Democratic House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler interrupted Franson's lengthy, maskless speech by asking Speaker Melissa Hortman to force Franson to put a mask on "if she wants to continue her debate."

"A virus is going to virus," Franson responded, putting on her mask.

Democrats who control the House are now requiring masks on the floor. Masks are not required on the floor of the Republican-led Senate. Both houses are severely limiting the number of people in their respective chambers to maintain social distancing.

Minnesota is surrounded by states that are setting records for hospitalizations from the coronavirus. Minnesota is approaching its own record as the case count soars here.

Lawmakers in the divided Legislature are split whether that amounts to an emergency -- and whether Walz should be the one in control of it.

Democrats said GOP lawmakers aren't taking the virus threat seriously.

"It is not the governor's emergency powers or his use of them that has caused this problem. It is an act of nature," said Winkler, DFL-Golden Valley.

Before the House voted to let Walz keep his emergency powers, the Minnesota Senate voted 36-31 to end the emergency.

It's the fifth time the Republican-controlled chamber has voted to end Walz's powers. Democratic Sen. Kent Eken was again the only senator to break party ranks.

During the Senate floor debate, state Sen. Scott Jensen, R-Chaska, revealed that he had COVID-19 seven weeks ago "unbeknownst to me." Jensen has been a leading critic of Walz's actions.

"The emergency that represents natural disasters is over," Jensen said. "So please, Gov. Walz, it’s time to start working together."

Construction bill sees possible life

In the House, Democrats have scheduled a Wednesday vote on a $1.9 billion package of public construction projects, tax breaks and spending.

Bonding bills require 60 percent support in both chambers, and House Republicans blocked the bill in previous special sessions as they pushed Walz to give up his emergency powers.

Hortman said she was confident she would get six GOP votes on Wednesday to pair with her caucus's 75 members and provide the necessary support. GOP members said only that discussions were ongoing about the bonding bill Monday, and other Capitol sources were skeptical of a deal.

"There is not an agreement on the bill—yet," Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, said in an emailed statement. "The important things in this bill, about $200 million in tax relief for main street and farmers, $700 million for road and bridges, and $300 million in wastewater treatment are being put in jeopardy by additional amendments, conversations, and backroom antics we are not a part of."

The Senate adjourned until Thursday morning, waiting to see what the House does on Wednesday.

The new spending in the bill includes $12.9 million to reimburse the Minnesota State Patrol and other agencies for the cost of responding to the springtime rioting in Minneapolis and St. Paul.