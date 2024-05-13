Spirit and Delta planes collide at Cleveland airport, prompting FAA investigation

article

A Spirit and a Delta airplane collided over the weekend in Ohio, prompting an investigation from the Federal Aviation Administration.

According to Spirit Airlines, flight 655 was parked at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport on Sunday night when the wingtip of a Delta airplane made contact with the Spirit airplane.

The Spirit flight was heading to Los Angeles.

"Our guests deplaned normally through the jet bridge, and no injuries to Spirit Guests or Team Members were reported," Spirit Airlines said in a statement to FOX Television Stations. "Safety is our top priority, and the aircraft was removed from service to be thoroughly inspected by our maintenance team."

RELATED: Real ID license: Deadline approaches for US travelers

The FAA said Delta Air Lines Flight 2577 was taxing, heading to Atlanta, when its wingtip struck the Spirit airplane.

"Delta teams worked to reaccommodate customers to their final destinations after the wingtip from Delta flight DL2577 made contact with a parked aircraft at CLE. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience," the airline said in a statement to FOX Television Stations.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.