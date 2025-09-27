Spirit Airlines to end service to Minneapolis December 2025

The Brief Spirit Airlines will no longer be flying to Minneapolis starting Dec. 1. The airline says they are going to focus on its "strongest" markets. Those whose reservations are affected will be getting a refund.



A recent restructuring decision at Spirit Airlines will lead to the end of service at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP).

Spirit no longer flying to Minneapolis

The airline will discontinue service to Minneapolis on Dec. 1, 2025.

A spokesperson for Spirit said the airline will be focusing on stronger markets.

Along with MSP, Spirit will stop flying to Bradley International Airport (BDL) in Hartford, Connecticut starting Oct. 31, 2025.

Spirit will refund those with affected reservations.

What they're saying:

"We thank our airport, business and community partners in Connecticut and Minnesota for their support over the years," Spirit Airlines said in a statement.