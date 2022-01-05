SpaceX has successful first launch of 2022 with new Starlink mission

It’s the very first launch of the year, officially kicking off 2022 for the space industry.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carried a batch of Starlink satellites into orbit from the Kennedy Space Center's pad 39A at 4:49 p.m. on Thursday. It was the 35th launch of the communication satellites. So far the company has launched around 2,000 into space.

The space agency said Starlink delivers high-speed broadband Internet to locations where access has been unreliable or completely unavailable, "ideally suited for areas of the globe where connectivity has typically been a challenge."

SpaceUpClose.com journalist Ken Kremer said more rocket companies are going to be moving to the space coast this year and more competition is good for everyone.

"Everybody has to be on their toes because SpaceX is providing competition in small satellites, big satellites, and huge satellites going to earth, orbit, the moon, Mars, and beyond," Kremer said.

SpaceX's last launch was before Christmas which carried supplies to the International Space Station.

SpaceX had a record number of launches and landings last year and leaders in the industry said this year they could set a new record.

