Southwest MN counties under red flag fire warning

The Brief The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for six southwest Minnesota counties for extreme fire risk. Those counties are Cottonwood, Jackson, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone and Rock. The warning will be in place from noon to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 28.



A red flag warning was issued on Friday for parts of southwestern Minnesota due to "extreme fire risk conditions," according to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for Cottonwood, Jackson, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone and Rock counties from noon to 8 p.m. on Friday.

Officials say a red flag warning means a fire can quickly spread out of control under the predicted weather conditions, which include strong winds and low humidity levels.

Residents are advised not to burn in areas where a red flag warning is in place and make sure embers are completely out where burning previously took place.

The DNR said it will not issue or activate open burn permits for vegetative debris in counties where a red flag warning is in place and that campfires are discouraged.

DNR Wildfire Prevention Specialist Karen Harrison said "When fire risk is this high, it’s important to be careful of anything that could spark a wildfire."

The DNR adds that spring burning restrictions are in effect in Anoka, Benton, Chisago, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Pine, Ramsey, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd, Washington and Wrights counties.

More information can be found on the National Weather Service website. Details on burning restrictions can be found on the Department of Natural Resources website.

Friday warmth, chances for rain

The Friday forecast shows widely varying temperatures across the state, with southwestern Minnesota possibly reaching the mid-80s.

The day is expected to be mostly dry, but there are still chances of a few isolated showers in southeastern Minnesota on Friday morning.

Temperatures are then likely to hit a steep drop when a cold front arrives on Friday night, with a few isolated rumbles also possible.