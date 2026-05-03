Ramsey home seriously damaged, swampy area burned in fire
RAMSEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A home was significantly damaged, and a swampy area burned during a Sunday afternoon fire in Ramsey, Minn.
Ramsey fire
What we know:
Aerial video from FOX 9's chopper shows significant damage to a home along 157th Lane NW off County Road 47. A brush fire also appears to have burned through a swampy area just south of that intersection.
A car also appears to have been burned in the house fire.
Local perspective:
Firefighters say a fire at a home off 157th LN NW spread to the grassy area just south of the home, sparking a large fire response. No injuries have been reported.
By the numbers:
Eleven agencies have responded to the fire, including: Ramsey Fire, Anoka-Champlain Fire, Andover Fire, Elk River Fire, Nowthen Fire, Oak Grove Fire, Rum River Fire, Coon Rapids Fire, SBM Fire, East Bethel Fire, and DNR Ground and Air Fire.