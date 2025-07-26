Expand / Collapse search
South Minneapolis shooting leaves man dead, third homicide in 2 days

Published  July 26, 2025 4:00pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Police confirmed a shooting in south Minneapolis is fatal.
    • The shooting happened in the 3000 block of Grand Avenue just after 1 p.m., and no arrests have been made. 
    • This is the third fatal shooting in Minneapolis since Friday morning

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police say they are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Grand Avenue South just after 1 p.m. on Saturday.

No arrests have been announced. 

This is a developing story and details will be added when more information becomes available. 

Fatal shooting at Franklin and Lyndale Avenues

Dig deeper:

The Minneapolis Police Department said its officers responded to reports of gunfire near the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Lyndale Avenue South at about 2:33 a.m. on Friday. 

Police then found a man in his 30s suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. That man later died at the hospital. 

Investigators say they believe the victim was talking to another man who was inside a vehicle. That man allegedly got out of the vehicle and fatally shot the victim. 

Deadly shooting near East Phillips Park 

Big picture view:

Officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of 24th Street East and 18th Avenue South just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

Police say they then found a man in his 20s with "at least one life-threatening gunshot wound." That man later died at the hospital. 

Investigators believe the incident began with an argument before it escalated to gunfire. 

That shooter then fled before officers arrived, according to Minneapolis police. 

No arrests have been announced. 

The Source: This story uses information shared by the Minneapolis Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyMinneapolis