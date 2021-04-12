South Dakota wrestling tournament causes COVID-19 outbreak in Minnesota, MDH says

A youth wrestling tournament in South Dakota caused an outbreak of COVID-19 that could impact as many as 64 Minnesota teams from 52 counties, health officials say.

According to a release from the Minnesota Department of Health, the Northland Youth Wrestling Association tournament in Sioux Falls was held between March 31 and April 3. About 2,000 wrestlers participated in the tournament.

As of Monday morning, MDH confirmed 16 Minnesota cases came from the event. MDH says it is still monitoring the outbreak that it says is growing.

Cases connected to the event have been confirmed in Cass, Le Sueur, Lyon, Morrison, Murray, Rice, Todd, Wright and Yellow Medicine counties. Eight schools confirmed cases associated with the event, including six public and two private schools.

Wrestling is an especially risky sport for transmitting the virus, MDH said.

As a result, health officials are urging anyone who attended the tournament to get tested for COVID-19.

On Monday, Minnesota reported 1,994 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths, with hospitalizations increasing.