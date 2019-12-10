Sources: St. Cloud State University to cut football program, women's golf
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Cloud State University is expected to announce Tuesday they are cutting the university’s football program, sources tell FOX 9. Sources also say the univeristy will be cutting the women's golf program.
The university is expected to make the announcement at a 3 p.m. meeting on campus.
A timeline for when the program will be cut has not been released yet.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.