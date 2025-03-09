Some Minnesotans, lawmakers want an end to daylight saving time

The Brief Some Minnesotans would like to see daylight saving time come to an end. A state lawmaker from Golden Valley is currently pushing for the change at our state capitol. Meanwhile, the President also recently spoke on the topic.



As clocks shift an hour forward on Sunday, some lawmakers are questioning the need to adhere to daylight saving time.

Trump comments on daylight saving time

What they're saying:

In December, President Donald Trump weighed in on the issue on Truth Social:

"The Republican Party will use its best efforts to eliminate Daylight Saving Time, which has a small but strong constituency, but shouldn’t! Daylight Saving Time is inconvenient, and very costly to our Nation."

However, on March 6, he had different thoughts:

"It's a 50/50 issue, and if something is a 50/50 issue, it's hard to get excited about it. I assume people would like to have more light later, but some people would like to have more light earlier because they don't want to take their kids to school in the dark," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "It's something I can do, but a lot of people like it one way. A lot of people like it the other way."

Minnesotan perspective on the issue

Why you should care:

Research suggests the clock changes cause a variety of effects on our bodies, safety on roadways, crime rates, farming, and energy bills.

Now the Minnesota House of Representatives could vote to "stop the clock."

A bill brought to the Capitol by Democrat Mike Freiberg of Golden Valley would align Minnesota’s time with standard time provided by federal law.

"Personally, I don’t really care if we're on standard time permanently, or daylight saving time permanently," Rep Freiberg told FOX 9 on Sunday. "I just want to get rid of the clock change."

Hawaii and Arizona have already ditched daylight saving time. At least 30 states have bills proposing permanent standard time; while at least 19 states have introduced bills to keep daylight saving time year-round.

On Sunday, Minnesotans weighed in on the debate.

"It’s sometimes nice to be like I don’t have to leave work in the dark," Angeline Babcock said. "Having more daylight [saving] time, I’m just used to it."

"I want it to be lighter later, so I want it to be what it is right now the entire year around," Andy Kristensen continued.

"When I walk out of work, and it’s nighttime, it just ruins my mood. If it can be lighter in the day longer after work, I’m pro that," Nick Griggs finished.