solidcore sold, founder plans to share millions with employees

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:17 AM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT, La Crosse County
17
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Pine County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:45 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:36 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:30 PM CDT until SUN 4:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 12:00 AM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Itasca County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 11:30 AM CDT until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Big Stone County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Stearns County, Traverse County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Dunn County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 7:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, West Marshall County, West Polk County

solidcore sold, founder plans to share millions with employees

By Christopher Harris
Published 
Updated 7:58PM
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - D.C.-based fitness chain [solidcore] announced Tuesday that its founder, Anne Mahlum, is selling the company. 

According to a press release, Mahlum has decided to sell all of her shares to the private equity firm Kohlberg & Company for an undisclosed amount.  

"Creating and scaling [solidcore] has been one of the greatest joys of my life," Mahlum said in a statement. "I'm wildly grateful to every single team member, client and investor, who have contributed to building this incredible company that has enriched so many people's lives, including mine." 

solidcore.jpg

Since Mahlum opened her first studio in D.C. nearly 10 years ago, she's raised significant funds from Kohlberg & Company, Peterson Partners, and VMG Partners. Each of the private equity firms are now the majority owners in the company.

Mahlum won't be the only one cashing in on the deal. The North Dakota native will dish out millions of dollars to her team through an incentive pool she created in 2018. All full-time employees who have been with the company for at least a year before the transaction will receive a portion of the proceeds, the press release states. 

"[solidcore]'s success is far from just my own, and it wouldn't be where it is today without a lot of people's commitment," Mahlum said. "Sharing some of the financial upside with my team is just the right thing to do."

Bryan Myers, who Mahlum promoted to CEO in April 2021, will remain in his position as part of the deal. 

Anne-Mahlum-solidcore.jpg

Anne Mahlum

"Bryan's leadership is one of the main reasons I am confident in selling my business," Mahlum said. "I've worked with him for more than five years, and you would be hard pressed to find a person with more integrity and intelligence than Bryan."

Throughout the last two years, Mahlum has served as executive chairwoman and Myers as CEO.

The two helped [solidcore] grow to new heights, bringing 50-minute high-intensity, low-impact, resistance training workouts to 99 studios in 24 states. 

"Anne has been a formidable business leader, partner and inspiration for our entire team," Myers said. "We are all stronger versions of ourselves thanks to Anne's vision and the investors who continue to believe in the strength of [solidcore]'s business model.  I feel privileged to continue to lead this team as we tackle this next chapter of growth and expansion."