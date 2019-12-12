Snowy crash reported on I-35 in Owatonna, Minnesota, semi slides off I-94 near Sauk Centre

article

Snowy roads and multiple crashes snarled the Thursday morning commute, including a closure of I-35 northbound outside Owatonna due to jackknifed semis and several cars in the ditch.

It was a chaotic scene on the interstate that required officials to create a detour around the crash using Steele County roads.

MnDOT reported snow-covered roads throughout the morning as plows worked to clear the still-falling snow.

Between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. Thursday, the State Patrol reported 146 crashes, 18 of which included injuries. 106 vehicles spun out or off the road, too.

Up north, on I-94 near Sauk Centre, another jackknifed semi slid off the road after reports of packed snow and icy patches due to the blowing snow.

A jackknifed semi in Sauk Centre during a slick and snowy Thursday morning across Minnesota.

Crashes due to snowy roads littered the Twin Cities metro area Thursday morning as well.

To the east, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported crash involving three semis around 9:45 a.m. in Eau Claire County on I-94. Several other secondary crashes happened as a result of the semi incident, too.