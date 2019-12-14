Snowmobile driver hits, seriously injures man in Faribault, Minn.

Authorities are investigating after a man was struck by a snowmobile Friday night in Faribault, Minnesota.

According to the Rice County Sheriff's Office, officials responded to a snowmobile crash at about 8:30 p.m. Friday night on Cannon Lake in Faribault, Minnesota. Officials say the victim, an adult male, was walking off the ice when he was struck by a snowmobiler. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries to his head and legs.

The driver of the snowmobile, a 20-year-old man, was arrested at the scene. Officials say alcohol was a factor in the crash. He’s being held on a charge of Criminal Vehicular Operation.

The crash is still under investigation.

