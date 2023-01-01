Expand / Collapse search
Snowmobile crash in Isanti Co. leaves one dead, another seriously injured

By Fox 9 Staff
Published 
Isanti County
FOX 9

ISANTI, COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - One person is dead and another suffered life-threatening injuries after an early morning snowmobile crash in Isanti County. 

According to the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office a man and a woman went for a ride around 12:50 a.m. Sunday on Lake Francis and hit a tree while leaving the lake. 

First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene, while the woman was taken by helicopter to Mercy Hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

The crash is still under investigation. 