Snowmobile crash in Isanti Co. leaves one dead, another seriously injured

One person is dead and another suffered life-threatening injuries after an early morning snowmobile crash in Isanti County.

According to the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office a man and a woman went for a ride around 12:50 a.m. Sunday on Lake Francis and hit a tree while leaving the lake.

First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene, while the woman was taken by helicopter to Mercy Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.