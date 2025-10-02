SNAP benefits increase this week: These are the new amounts in Minnesota
Starting this week, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will see a modest monthly bump under the Department of Agriculture's annual cost-of-living update.
New SNAP amounts
By the numbers:
Starting Oct. 1, the new maximum allotment for Minnesota recipients will start at $298. The new amounts have increased based on cost-of-living changes calculated by the USDA’s Thrifty Food Plan.
- 1 person: $298 (up $6)
- 2 people: $546 (up $10)
- 3 people: $785 (up $17)
- 4 people: $994 (up $19)
- 5 people: $1,183 (up $25)
- 6 people: $1,421 (up $31)
- 7 people: $1,571 (up $35)
- 8 people: $1,789 (up $33)
- Each additional person: $218 (down $2)
Big picture view:
For the second year in a row, SNAP recipients will only see a modest increase after several larger bumps during the pandemic due to inflation and an update to the program under the Biden administration.
Under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, President Trump signed into law new restrictions for SNAP including changes to the work requirement.
SNAP changes
The backstory:
The federal omnibus bill changed SNAP work requirements, dropping parent exemptions to only families with children under age 14. It also removed exemptions for veterans and people experiencing homelessness. The bill also cut federal reimbursements for Minnesota, which state officials say will cost Minnesota millions.
It also limited the program only to U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, and refugees from Cuba and Haiti. Minnesota leaders say this impacted about 9,000 immigrants in Minnesota.