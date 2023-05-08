Smoke plume visible for miles from large Bloomington fire

A large fire burning inside a Bloomington, Minnesota home on Monday evening created a smoke plume that was visible from miles away.

Crews worked for hours to battle flames at the home off Mariabo Circle, between Southeast Anderson Lake and Bush Lake.

Smoke was visible for miles, including from FOX 9's studios about two northwest of the fire, as the crow flies. Drivers along Highway 169 also reported seeing the column of smoke. FOX 9's tower camera showed flames shooting from the home's roof as fire crews uses aerial hoses to knock down the flames.

Further information about the fire wasn't immediately available. The Extra Alarm Association of the Twin Cities reported that everyone made it out of the home. It's unclear if anyone was hurt.

Bloomington fire says multiple crews, including firefighters from Eden Prairie, were involved in the battle.