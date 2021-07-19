Teenage banner plane pilot makes safe emergency landing on bridge near Ocean City, New Jersey

The pilot of a small banner plane escaped without injury Monday after making an emergency landing on a bridge in Ocean City, New Jersey.

Crews responded to a call that a plane had made an emergency landing on the Route 52 Causeway between Ocean City and Somers Point around 12:38 p.m.

Authorities say Landon Lucas, an 18-year-old pilot for Paramount Air Service, experienced engine trouble as he was flying near the Steel Pier in Atlantic City.

The plane could be seen straddling the shoulder and right lane on the bridge Monday afternoon.

Lucas released the banner into the ocean and was attempting to reach Ocean City Municipal Airport when he spotted a gap in traffic in the westbound lanes of the bridge.

Lucas was able to successfully land with no damage to the plane and no injury to himself or any motorists.

Both lanes into Ocean City are open, and one westbound lane was closed temporarily for further investigation.

