Slurpee Day is back: 7-Eleven celebrates 95th birthday with drink giveaway, $1 snacks

7-Eleven is celebrating its 95th birthday with the return of Slurpee Day on Monday, July 11, 2022. This year, you can get a free Slurpee at all Speedway and Stripes stores, too.

The free small Slurpee is available through the 7Rewards loyalty program on the 7-Eleven app.

For the past two years, the convenience store chain celebrated Slurpee Day all month long because of the pandemic to avoid large crowds flocking to their stores. This year, the deal runs July 1 - July 11.

"We're thrilled to be celebrating Slurpee Day for the first time across all of our banners, so we can spread the Slurpee drink birthday love even further," Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at 7-Eleven, said in a prepared statement.

This year, the store is offering a mystery Slurpee flavor — "What the Fanta" — as part of the fun, and roller grill items, pizza slices, and other snacks for $1.

Photo credit: 7-Eleven

People who want to score the free frozen drink but are not yet rewards members can download the 7-Eleven app for free or visit the 7-Eleven website for more information.

7-Eleven, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operates some 60,000 stores worldwide.

