Silo explosion injures firefighter, damages 2 firetrucks in western Minnesota

A firefighter was injured after a silo’s roof exploded during a fire on Saturday in western Minnesota.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said fire crews responded to a silo fire just after 11:30 a.m. on the 13400 block of Cemetery Road Southeast in Orange Township.

While trying to extinguish the blaze, the top of the silo blew off and hit two firetrucks. One of the trucks was inoperable due to the damage, the sheriff’s office said.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The sheriff’s office did not say whether the firefighter was injured by the silo head or another way while battling the fire.

The sheriff’s office said the cause of the explosion is still under investigation.