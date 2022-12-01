Shop fire in western Minnesota kills several dogs

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says four dogs were killed in a shop fire Thursday morning in western Minnesota.

The incident report states a motorist was driving by a shop in Perham Township around 11 a.m. and saw flames coming through the roof of the building.

The Otter Tail, Dent and Perham fire departments responded to the blaze. Upon arrival, crews saw flames exiting through multiple parts of the building.

Ultimately, four yellow labs died in the fire. The shop and all of its contents were deemed a complete loss, according to the report.

The sheriff’s office said the fire is not considered suspicious and was believed to have been caused by a wood stove.