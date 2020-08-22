Shooting leaves 1 injured in White Bear Lake, Minnesota

article

One person was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning at a home in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

According to police, at about 3:46 a.m., police responded to a shooting at a home in the 2300 block of County Road E. A resident called 911 to report that multiple suspects forcibly entered the house, and shots were fired. One person was shot and was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The suspects left the home before officers arrived. Police believe this was not a random incident and do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the White Bear Lake Police Department at 651-429-8511.