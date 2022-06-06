Shooting at Coon Rapids apartment building leaves 1 dead

article

A shooting at an apartment complex in Coon Rapids, Minnesota on Monday evening left one person dead and another hurt.

Police responded at 4:49 p.m. to the Spring House apartments on Springbrook Drive NW for the reports of shots fired inside the apartment building.

Upon arrival, Coon Rapids police and deputies from the Anoka County Sheriff's Office found two victims: one man who was pronounced dead at the scene and another who was rushed to the hospital. The condition of the second man is not yet known.

Some residents from the apartment have been evacuated. It's unclear when they will be able to return to their apartments.

Deputies say further information will be released later this evening. FOX 9 will update this story as further details are released.