Sheriff: Son stabbed father to death, severely injured mother in Hayward, Wisconsin

A 34-year-old Colorado man is in custody after he allegedly stabbed his father to death and severely injured his mother in northwestern Wisconsin, according to the Sawyer County Sheriff's Department.

On Saturday around 12:49 p.m., authorities received a 911 call about a deadly domestic incident at a home on Hinton Avenue in the Town of Hayward.

When law enforcement officers arrived, they found 72-year-old Thomas Farnsworth of St. Paul, Minnesota dead from an apparent stab wound. A second victim, identified as 65-year-old Juli Farnsworth of St. Paul, had severe injuries on her face. She was flown to a hospital in Minnesota for treatment. Her condition is not known.

Authorities arrested a 34-year-old man, believed to be the couple's son. He is in custody at the Sawyer County Jail on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and substantial battery.

The case remains under investigation.