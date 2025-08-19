Shakopee’s Mystic Lake Amphitheater announces name, delayed opening date

The Brief The Mystic Lake Amphitheater should open in summer 2026 in Shakopee, becoming one of the largest outdoor music venues in the Twin Cities. The arena is being built to seat about 19,000, plus a grassy area. Its opening was originally planned for summer 2025, but was pushed back about a year.



Minnesota’s next big music venue should open next year in Shakopee.

Big reveal

Minnesota Mystic:

The name — revealed Tuesday — will be Mystic Lake Amphitheater and construction is well underway.

FOX 9 got a bird’s eye view of the outdoor arena that’s running a little behind the original schedule.

"Please join me in celebrating the next chapter of live music in Minnesota," said Jason Moutry, who works for Live Nation and will be general manager of the amphitheater.

From the top of the future Mystic Lake Amphitheater, music lovers can already imagine a great view of the stage and the sun at the first show.

"Minnesota's long been a powerhouse music scene, but with the opening of a large outdoor venue of this caliber, built exclusively for live entertainment, things are about to reach a whole new level," said Josh Lacey, the Minnesota market president for Live Nation.

Big spaces

Big acts ahead:

The venue is designed for up to 19,000 people to attend concerts, with seats for some and a grassy area for others to spread out.

"I think we're hoping for 30-plus shows a year," said Sam Rook, president of marketing for Mystic Lake. "Live Nation's booking all shows, so kind of defer to them on that. But ultimately, I think it'll be premier A+ entertainment."

The size rivals that of another Live Nation venue, the stadium soon-to-be known as Grand Casino Arena.

But bookers don’t expect a rivalry.

They think it’ll just increase the number of big acts coming to the Twin Cities and send a lot of them to Shakopee.

"It's important to us that we have a vibrant entertainment destination for people to come and play," said Shakopee Mayor Matt Lehman.

Business boost

Jobs and foot traffic:

The city expects 700 new jobs at the amphitheater and the venue is right in Canterbury Park’s backyard, so new restaurants and bars across the street will probably get a boost when it opens.

They’re predicting an economic impact of $138 million a year.

That was supposed to start this summer, but the nearby businesses will have to wait a little longer.

A little wait

Opening soon:

Operators didn't discuss the reason for what appears to be a year-long delay in the completion of construction, but city officials tell me us tariffs on steel played a role, making it harder to acquire and more expensive.

The bones are built now, though, and construction is on track to wrap up next summer with a series of shows before winter shuts them down.

The opening day performer is still up in the air, but they got some suggestions on Tuesday.

"I'm putting a plug in for my wife, for Brandy Carlisle to be the first act opening up," said Rep. Brad Tabke, (DFL-Shakopee).