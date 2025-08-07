Shakopee approves social district plan: What to know

The Brief The City of Shakopee is moving forward with its social district, becoming the second city in Minnesota to add a district. The districts allow people to consume alcoholic beverages in public in designated areas. The districts will begin in September and run through October in downtown Shakopee and the Canterbury Park area.



The Shakopee City Council approved the framework for its new social districts, a designated area in the city where people can buy and drink alcohol in public.

Shakopee social districts

What we know:

City council members approved the management plan for the social districts during a meeting on Wednesday evening. According to the city website, officials expect to implement the first social district period starting in September and will close on Oct. 31. There will be "additional holiday hours" running the weekend of Dec. 5.

The backstory:

In 2022, Anoka became the first Minnesota district to test out the social district concept, allowing people to stroll around the city while openly consuming alcohol.

Last year, the Minnesota Legislature allowed for two more pilot cities to implement social districts: Shakopee and Stillwater.

While Shakopee moves forward with the social district, Stillwater is not yet ready to start its program. During a Wednesday evening workshop meeting, city staff shared survey results that showed the Stillwater community is split on starting a social district.

During the 2025 session, lawmakers debated allowing social districts statewide, but ultimately the measure didn't make it through the legislature.

Where are the Shakopee social districts?

Social district map for Shakopee downtown (City of Shakopee)

Local perspective:

According to the city, there are actually two social district zones in Shakopee. The first one includes the downtown area, running along 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue between Spencer and Atwood streets. The second district will be around the Canterbury Park area.

The district will run daily between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. starting at some point in September until Oct. 31. The second holiday window will run the same hours, Dec. 5 through Dec. 7 – which will likely be Holiday Fest weekend.

What you can do:

The social districts allow for the open consumption of alcohol within the designated boundaries during the district hours. However, you cannot bring your own drinks. Beverages must be purchased within the district and using marked beverage cups.

A drink can be consumed anywhere in the district or within the business where it was purchased. District areas will be marked with signs.

What's next:

Businesses must purchase social district licenses to take part. The city says those licenses will become available in the coming days. The city is anticipating a "soft launch" – meaning once a business has their license and the appropriate cups, they can begin serving social district drinks anytime after Sept. 1.

After the 2025 season wraps, the district will return in May for its first full year.