Shakopee apartment residents out in the cold for optional repairs

Several residents of a Shakopee apartment complex are shocked that they’re being evicted or forced to move out.

Some of them just moved in a couple of months ago. Residents are dubious about changes the owners say they’re making in the name of safety.

The Triple Crown Apartments opened to excited new residents in 2020.

"It was everything I needed," said resident Janice Gilliland.

She loved her two-bedroom luxury apartment and at the age of 73, she never intended to move again. But this week, she emptied it out with an eviction notice hanging over her head, even though her rent is paid.

"I was leaving in a pine box," Gilliland said. "This was not supposed to be happening to me. It breaks my heart."

The complex is removing all the residents in one of their buildings — a few hundred people — to replace fire sprinklers.

"The tenants had no idea that this was going to happen," Gilliland said.

People who moved in as recently as October are already being forced to move, and they say the owners are refusing to let them out of their leases.

"I just want to be out of here," said resident Brad King. "I think we have over 100 signatures from our reading of people that feel the same way. They've been lied to. They just want to be out of here."

They’re especially upset because the work isn’t urgent.

"The fire sprinkler system was properly installed, tested, and approved prior to any tenant occupancy," said Shakopee Fire Department fire marshal Tom Pitschneider. "The decisions after that to relocate residents and replace all the building’s piping were made by the property owner, completely independent from the city."

Owners at The Doran Group sent us a statement saying, in part:

"Unfortunately, we have a flaw in our fire sprinkler system that will impact the longevity of the community – and, while it is not a fire safety issue, we have determined that now is the best time to address it. This requires some of our current residents to switch to another comparable unit within the gated community."

Company representatives also say no one’s rent went up, but residents say their options were limited and often more expensive than the apartments they already had.

And if they have to move for optional repairs, they’re upset about the timing.

"This Saturday is supposed to be below zero for a high," King said. "And they want people moving. I think it's poor timing on their part. They could've handled this way better."

Several tenants have eviction hearings in court as soon as next week. And a lot of them are considering legal action, so they don’t have to pay two rents to avoid ruining their credit.

Here is the full statement from Tonya Tennesen, marketing manager for The Doran Group:

"The well-being of our residents is a huge priority for us. We understand that unexpected moves are disruptive to people’s lives and as a local family-run business, that weighs on us tremendously. Unfortunately, we have a flaw in our fire sprinkler system that will impact the longevity of the community – and, while it is not a fire safety issue, we have determined that now is the best time to address it. This requires some of our current residents to switch to another comparable unit within the gated community.

"Indeed, as we have just opened our second luxury building within this gated community, it is the only time in the life of the community that we are able to offer every single affected resident a brand new, gorgeous, luxury apartment to transfer into. All affected residents will also continue to have full access to the clubhouse amenities – as well as a brand-new outdoor pool, covered, heated parking and scores of other luxury amenities.

"Again, we do understand this is not ideal and we continue to do everything we can to make the move from their current apartment unit to the new, second building on the site as smooth a transition as possible. All affected residents were given an opportunity to provide input into the selection of their brand new comparable apartment. No one’s rent went up. We also offered to move all affected residents ourselves or residents could opt instead for a rent credit, if they preferred."