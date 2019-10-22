Sexual assault near University of Minnesota under investigation

The University of Minnesota is alerting the campus community after a sexual assault happened in a residence in the Dinkytown neighborhood over the weekend.

According to Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder, police are investigating a burglary which involved inappropriate touching. The incident occured at 3 a.m. on Sunday in the 1600 block of University Avenue South.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s with a chin strap beard. At the time, he was wearing a black sweater and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Minneapolis Police Department.