Man sentenced in deadly human smuggling case on US-Canada border

Two men were sentenced Wednesday on federal human smuggling charges after a family of four from India froze to death while trying to cross the Canadian border near Minnesota.

Sentencing in federal court

Big picture view:

According to the Department of Justice, Indian National Harshkumar Ramanlal Patel and Steve Shand, of Florida, were part of a sophisticated human-smuggling operation to illegally bring Indians into the United States.

The pair went on trial in November, where a federal jury found them each guilty on four counts related to human trafficking of foreign nationals.

Prosecutors recommended a nearly 20-year prison sentence for Patel and just over a decade for Shand. Patel was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Shand is scheduled to be sentenced at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Family dies while trying to cross the border

The backstory:

Prosecutors say Patel was the ringleader and Shand was the driver in this operation. In January 2022, Shand was to pick up 11 Indian migrants in Minnesota near the Canadian border, but not everybody survived the crossing.

When questioned by authorities, the group estimated they had been walking for over seven hours and were waiting to be picked up. One individual reported possessing a backpack belonging to an Indian family that became separated from the group during the night.

Canadian authorities found the bodies of the two parents and their two children who had frozen to death. Officials say temperatures had plummeted to 36 degrees below zero that night.

Of the seven people who made the crossing, only two made it to Shand’s van. One woman was ultimately airlifted to a hospital with hypothermia and severe frostbite. One of the survivors testified the smugglers provided inadequate winter clothes, and they had never seen snow prior to arriving in Canada, The Associated Press reported.

Investigation by Canadian authorities

Timeline:

The victims were identified by Canadian authorities as 39-year-old Jagdishkumar Patel, 37-year-old Vaishaliben Patel and their two children, 11-year-old Vihangi Patel, and 3-year-old Dharmik Patel.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) found the family had flown into Toronto Pearson Airport on Jan. 12, 2022. They stayed at a hotel in the City of Mississauga and traveled between Mississauga and Welland, Ontario, which is just outside Niagara Falls, between Jan. 14 and 16.

The family arrived in Emerson, Manitoba, which is along the U.S. border, on the night of Jan. 18. Their bodies were found along the border on the morning of Jan. 19.

"This tragedy was facilitated by individuals who had no regard for the safety and wellbeing of a young family," said Corporal Julie Courchaine of the Manitoba RCMP in a statement marking one year since the deaths. "RCMP officers have been diligently working on this investigation and continue to urge anyone with information, as small or insignificant as it may be, to please come forward."