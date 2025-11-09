Sens. Klobuchar and Smith oppose shutdown deal

As eight of their Democratic colleagues broke ranks to move forward with a funding bill for the federal government, Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith voiced opposition to the deal.

Shutdown deal in place

What we know:

Eight Democrats joined Republican Senators on Sunday in a vote to break the filibuster and move forward with a bill to fund the government through late January. According to reports, in exchange for the "yes" vote, Republicans agreed to a vote on expiring Affordable Care Act tax credits at some point in December.

However, there is no promise that an extension of the tax credits will be approved, only that lawmakers will get the chance to vote on the bill.

Klobuchar and Smith vote ‘nay’

Local perspective:

Minnesota Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith were not among the eight Democrats who approved the Sunday night motion. Both lawmakers issued statements on Sunday night opposing the deal to reopen the government as they cast "nay" votes.

What they're saying:

In a statement Sunday night, Senator Smith said: "I will not support this bill that completely fails to help Americans afford their health care. Trump and Republicans more than doubled Americans’ health care premiums, and for 40 days they have refused to lift a finger to do a thing about it. In fact, they’ve made it worse by taking food away from kids. Allowing this to pass is a mistake."

In her own statement, Senator Klobuchar said: "Lowering costs is the top priority for Minnesotans. I voted against this budget bill because it does not prevent health insurance premiums from doubling for so many in our state. The President and Congressional Republicans should have come to the table to work with us to lower these costs. In every other budget impasse or shutdown there were negotiations and compromise with the White House. I am committed to lowering health care costs and will do everything I can to get this done."