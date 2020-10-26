Senate candidate Jason Lewis rushed into emergency hernia surgery

article

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis was rushed into emergency surgery Monday morning for a severe internal hernia, according to his campaign.

Lewis’ campaign manager, Tom Szymanski said in a statement the former congressman was rushed to the emergency room with severe abdominal pain early Monday morning. Doctors determined he was suffering from a severe internal hernia, which is reportedly life-threatening if not treated quickly.

Lewis is currently undergoing surgery. His campaign says more information will be released once it become available.

Lewis represented Minnesota's second congressional district for one term until he was unseated by U.S. Rep. Angie Craig in 2018. He is currently running for Senate against U.S. Sen. Tina Smith.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

