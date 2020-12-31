Sen. Perdue, wife in quarantine after coming in contact with someone with COVID-19

article

Senator David Perdue said Thursday afternoon he and his wife will be in self-quarantine after coming into close contact with someone on his campaign who tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement sent to FOX 5 reads:

"This morning, Senator Perdue was notified that he came into close contact with someone on the campaign who tested positive for COVID-19. Both Senator Perdue and his wife tested negative today, but following his doctor's recommendations and in accordance with CDC guidelines, they will quarantine. The Senator and his wife have been tested regularly throughout the campaign, and the team will continue to follow CDC guidelines. Further information will be provided when available."

The senator is in a tight runoff race against Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff. Perdue, along with en. Kelly Loeffler, who is in her own tight runoff race as well, was scheduled to appear Thursday afternoon at a concert featuring country music star Riley Green at the Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center in Gainesville. Both senators were scheduled to be at a rally in Dalton hosted by President Donald Trump on Monday evening as the Republicans rally their base in a final push before Tuesday’s runoff election. The runoff race on Tuesday will decide the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.

