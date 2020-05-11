Second round of flyovers planned Wednesday for greater Minnesota

Another round of Minnesota National Guard flyovers to honor essential workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic is scheduled for Wednesday.

Last week, the Guard performed flyovers over hospitals in the Twin Cities metro area. Now, they are planning to share their appreciation across locations throughout greater Minnesota and even parts of northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

The aircraft involved in the flyovers will include combinations of F-16 Fighting Falcon and C-130 Hercules aircraft from the Minnesota National Guard’s 148th Fighter Wing out of Duluth, and the 133rd Airlift Wing out of Fort Snelling in Saint Paul, as well as from the Air Force Reserve’s 934th Airlift Wing.

The northwestern Minnesota flyover route planned for Wednesday, May 13. (Minnesota National Guard)

The northern Minnesota flyover route planned for Wednesday, May 13. (Minnesota National Guard)

The southern Minnesota flyover route planned for Wednesday, May 13. (Minnesota National Guard)

The Upper Peninsula flyover route planned for Wednesday, May 13. (Minnesota National Guard)

Another flyover route which will reach the Upper Peninsula and northern Wisconsin.

"We chose several hospitals as flyover points, but it is truly only a symbolic gesture, as the intent isn't to honor only those facilities, but all the essential workers statewide," said Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen, the Adjutant General of the Minnesota National Guard in a press release. "Whether you are a medical provider or a meat packing employee; a teacher or gas station attendant; an emergency responder or a garbage collector, your work and the care you provide have kept our state safe and functioning. Thank you for your service and your sacrifice."

The flyovers are being incorporated into previously scheduled training missions.

Times may vary. The Minnesota National Guard will send out an update if there is a weather delay or cancellation.

For the best view, officials recommend watching from rooftops or in open areas near the flyover building.