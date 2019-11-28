Second flu death reported this year in Minnesota

article

Another person has died from complications from the flu in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s weekly report, a second person has died from influenza in the state last week.

The newest report comes as the Center for Disease Control says flu activity is above the national baseline for the first time this year.

Five states are reporting widespread flu activity: Alabama, California, Louisiana, Nevada and South Carolina.

No children in Minnesota have died from the flu this season, according to the report.