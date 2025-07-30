Search underway for urban explorer teen missing for a month in Monticello

article

The Brief Sixteen-year-old Evan Peters hasn't been seen in a month. Deputies say he was in contact with his family until recently. Peters is known to explore abandoned properties and tunnels.



Deputies are asking for the public's help finding a Monticello, Minn. teen who they say is known to explore abandoned properties.

Missing teen

What we know:

The Wright County Sheriff's Office issued an alert through the Minnesota BCA on Wednesday for 16-year-old Evan Peters.

Authorities say Peters left his home on June 27 and hasn't been seen since. He had been communicating with family until just recently.

Peters is 5-foot-9-inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair. He has tattoos on his hands and a radioactive symbol on his right shoulder blade.

The backstory:

Deputies say Peters is known to spend time in the Twin Cities and considers himself an urban explorer – someone who visits abandoned buildings and tunnels.

What you can do:

If you have information about Peters' whereabouts, you are asked to call the Wright County Sheriff's Office at 763-682-7600 or dial 911.