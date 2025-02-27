Search efforts underway for missing North Branch teen
NORTH BRANCH, Minn. (FOX 9) - North Branch police are asking for the public's help as they search for a teen girl who's been missing for three days.
What we know:
North Branch police say 14-year-old Grace Brown was last seen in the overnight hours of Monday, Feb. 24. At the time, she was wearing a white coat and blue jeans.
What we don't know:
Police did not disclose the exact circumstances of her disappearance.
Search efforts ongoing
What's next:
Police said Thursday afternoon they had "received several valuable tips" about Brown's whereabouts, and search efforts were continuing. In an email, police asked media members to share the alert with the public.
What you can do:
If you have any information on Brown's whereabouts, you can call the police at 651-257-4100.