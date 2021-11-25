SEA LIFE Aquarium celebrates 'Tanks-giving'

The animals at Sea Life Aquarium at the Mall of America celebrated "Tanks-giving" with some fish treats and football.

The aquarium’s tortoises got a face full of colorful salad and pie made with shrimp.

After the feast, they also had a little fun ahead of this weekend’s battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Minnesota Gophers. The stingrays showed off their best "trick plays" while checking out a football.