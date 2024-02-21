School Bus Driver Appreciation Day in Minnesota is Wednesday

Wednesday marks School Bus Driver Appreciation Day in Minnesota.

Gov. Tim Walz signed a proclamation to better recognize the professionals who drive students to and from school safely. The initial effort started back in 2017 when the Minnesota School Bus Operators Association (MSBOA) and Minnesota Association for Pupil Transportation (MAPT) teamed up to create School Bus Driver Appreciation Day.

Each day, school bus drivers transport more than 682,000 students to and from school statewide.

The Interstate 35W bridge, Lowry Avenue Bridge and Capella Tower in Minneapolis will all be lit up in yellow on Wednesday to show appreciation for these professionals.

The public is being encouraged to give thanks to our state’s school bus drivers and recognize the important role they play in their communities.