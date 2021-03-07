Salvation Army launches 2 million pound food drive in Twin Cities

The Twin Cities Salvation Army announced it is holding a two million pound food drive from March 1-26 in an effort to aid families still struggling from the economic impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release from the organization, the goal of collecting 2 million pounds of non-perishable food would represent the largest single food drive ever held in the Twin Cities.

More than 750,000 Minnesotans have experienced job furloughs or layoffs since the start of the pandemic, and the state's food shelves have seen a record 3.83 million visits. The Salvation Army also reports 40% of people visiting their food pantries last year had never visited one before.

By collecting 2 million pounds of food, the Salvation Army expects it will be able to provide another 1.2 million adult meals to struggling Minnesotans.

People can drop off non-perishable food at nearly 100 Twin Cities locations March 1-26, including all metro area SPIRE Credit Unions, Cub stores, Morrie’s Auto Group locations, and Salvation Army Family Stores. In addition, individuals or organizations can host their own food drive with a provided starter kit.

The food drive will culminate in a community-wide, contactless, drive-through collection on March 27th, when food drive partners and individuals can drop off their collections at Salvation Army Headquarters in Roseville.

For a list of suggested food items, to start your own food drive, to volunteer, to make a financial gift, or for more information, visit 2MillionPounds.org.