Here's the salary it takes to live comfortably in Minnesota in 2025

The Brief A new study uses a "living wage calculator" to gather the basic cost of living for an individual with no children – and for two working adults with two children. The study found Hawaii to be the most expensive, while West Virginia ranked the most affordable. Meanwhile, Minnesota ranked solidly in the middle — 30th overall among single adults, and 15th for those raising a family as well.



It’s no surprise that, between inflation and tariff price wars, the cost of living continues to rise.

But a new study shows how much a single person and a family of four need to earn to live comfortably still in each state.

Comfortable salary in Minnesota

By the numbers:

Minnesotans ranked firmly in the middle in terms of comfortability for single adults – placing 30th overall.

According to the results, a single adult needs $91,728 to live comfortably in the Land of 10,000 lakes.

Meanwhile, a family of four bumps the requirement up to $251,264 – good for 15th in the ranking, according to the study.

The most expensive

Dig deeper:

A vacation destination or dream getaway for many, it’s no surprise that Hawaii tops the list as most expensive, with a salary of $124,467 for a single adult to cover needs, wants, long-term savings and income taxes – up 9.48% from last year.

Meanwhile, Massachusetts is the most expensive state for working families, with a total household income of $313,747 needed for a family of four to live comfortably, according to the study. The income needed for a single adult to live comfortably is estimated to be $120,141– second to only Hawaii.

California came in third, with an income of $119,475 needed for a single adult, and 287,456 for a family of four to comfortably raise kids in the Sunshine State.

The least expensive

The other side:

The country roads John Denver sang about don’t require a large income, as adults in West Virginia need only $80,829 to live comfortably, according to the study.

Both Arkansas and South Dakota weren’t far behind, with a little more than $81,000 and $82,000 needed in each respective state to rank them in second- and third-place.

Families need the lowest income in Mississippi though, where the 2025 household income was just $186,618 for a family of four.

Study methodology

Why you should care:

Gathered by SmartAsset, the study is said to use "living wage calculator" data to gather the basic cost of living for an individual with no children – and for two working adults with two children – to monitor the cost of necessities that cover housing, food, transportation, income taxes and other miscellaneous items.

It was last updated to reflect the most recent data available on Feb. 10, 2025.