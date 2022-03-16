Businessman Henry Bromelkamp on the road to recovery from brain injury

article

Henry Bromelkamp is already training for his next marathon. The short steps he takes around the first floor of his Minneapolis house are far from the finish line, but they’re also miles from where his journey started.

"He’s doing very well," said Henry’s husband Jeff Nelson.

Henry was on a business trip to Denver in March 2019 when he rented a scooter to get around town. Whether skiing or riding his bike, Henry always made it a habit of wearing a helmet. But on this day, the rental company ran out of gear, so Henry took off without one. Somewhere, somehow, Henry had an accident. He doesn’t remember but the resulting brain injury left both doctors and Jeff wondering if he would ever recover.

"I had been in a coma for three weeks, so they didn’t really know if I would survive," said Henry.

Henry founded and ran a successful software company that worked with foundations. He’s also been a philanthropist helping to build schools in Africa.

"Before the accident, I was running a great company with important people behind me," said Henry. "They chose to keep it going."

His friends from all corners of the world have never lost hope in his recovery. They’ve visited his Caringbridge page more than 112,000 times. Since doctors reduced many of his medications, Henry has been in rehab and relearning to walk, never giving up.

"I think it’s partly Henry’s tenacity and optimism," said his husband. "He told his physical therapist the other day, ‘I’m going to be running a marathon in another year,’"

Part of the assistance for his recovery has come from the Minnesota Brain Injury Alliance. His resource facilitator has worked with both Henry and Jeff to coordinate services and help them make progress in regaining Henry’s strength.

"And so we’re able to really gauge where they are, and develop that relationship over time," said David King of the Brain Injury Alliance. He said it helps minimize the frustration and disruptions that can happen while connecting them to the support they need, when they need it.

The Minnesota Brain Injury Alliance says there are about 100,000 Minnesotans living with a brain injury. March is Brain Injury Awareness Month, and King wants people to be aware of the hazards.

"We want folks to realize the seriousness of brain injury," said King. "Whether it’s a concussion, whatever you want to call it, brain injuries are serious and they should be paid attention to. If folks have concerns, they should contact their doctor. They should get checked out."

Henry Bromelkamp is proof that every brain injury is different. Three years after his accident, he’s still recovering. Henry is now back in physical therapy and dreaming of regaining his strength and his ability to compete.

"Henry continues to make great progress, and so we’re still climbing and we don’t know how far we’ll go, but we’re hoping for a lot," said Jeff.

Henry is not giving up. "I really have a long future," he said.